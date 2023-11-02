Ottawa, Alberta send dueling letters as pension fight continues

The latest push for an Alberta Pension Plan (APP), which started as part of the United Conservative Party’s multi-pronged campaign to distance the province from Ottawa, is threatening to morph into a national dispute, with other governments lining up against Ms. Smith. Ontario last week called for the special meeting of finance ministers, while arguing Alberta’s plan could cause “serious harm” for Canadian retirees.

“While Alberta has a right to withdraw should it so choose, Albertans deserve to know that doing so would be an historic, costly, and irreversible mistake,” she wrote.’s pitch to ditch the CPP relies on a report the government commissioned from LifeWorks, now owned by Telus Health. It determined Alberta would be entitled to $334-billion of CPP’s $575-billion assets should the province exercise its right to set up its own plan as of 2027.

The legislation governing the CPP does not appear to oblige the federal government to provide a departing province with an estimate or to negotiate. While Ms. Smith favours establishing an APP, she has confirmed her government will not exit the CPP without first holding a provincial referendum. She has also said such a vote will not take place unless Albertans are provided with a concrete understanding of how much money the province would receive from CPP to establish its own retirement pool.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Chrystia Freeland convenes finance ministers’ meeting on Alberta pension proposalFederal finance minister wants to discuss ‘flaws’ underlying Alberta’s proposed formula for exiting Canadian Pension Plan

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposalEDMONTON — The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposalEDMONTON — The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕

PGCITIZEN: Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposalEDMONTON — The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.

Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕

TIMESCOLONIST: Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposalEDMONTON — The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.

Source: timescolonist | Read more ⮕

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Alberta, Ottawa demand accountability ahead of meeting on Alberta CPP-exit proposalEDMONTON — The Alberta and federal governments are calling on each other to be transparent and accountable ahead of a national meeting Friday on the province’s proposal to quit the Canada Pension Plan.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more ⮕