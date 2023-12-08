Oshawa Resident Charged in Auto Theft and Data Breach Investigation

An Oshawa resident is among the seven charged in connection with an auto theft and data breach investigation in Toronto. Police allege members of an auto theft ring were conspiring with ServiceOntario employees to get vehicle data from the Ministry of Transportation’s database. The thieves would then use this data, which included home addresses, to track down and steal certain vehicles.

The employees would also provide the thieves with fake vehicle registrations and vehicle identification numbers (VIN), so that they could sell them domestically or use them for other crimes. Toronto police and Criminal Intelligence Service Ontario (CISO) jointly launched ‘Project Safari’ in February, using funding from Queen’s Park. They executed 25 search warrants, from July to October, at homes, garages, vehicles and ServiceOntario branches. Investigators wound up seizing a number of stolen and re-vined vehicles, as well as tools and electronics for vehicle theft and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.Kajan Jokanajakam, 32, of Oshawa, has been charged with obstruction of justic





DurhamRadioNews » / 🏆 70. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Germaine Savage Desjardins, Sudbury Ontario Resident, Passes Away at 101Germaine Savage Desjardins of Sudbury Ontario, died on 10/31/2023 at the age of 101. Born in Casselman Ontario in 1922, Germaine married Albert Desjardins in 1940 and they moved to Garson.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

Youngest resident fits right in at Nigel HouseLuka Garvin is thankful that a bigger, better Nigel House is being built and feels lucky it will be there in the future — “especially given the housing crisis that’s going on right now.”

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Retired resident devotes her days to help feed Prince George's hungry“I retired early so I needed something to do so I came here to volunteer about four years ago,' former restaurant owner and caterer Gladys Goode said.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

San Diego Resident Dies from Tickborne IllnessPublic health officials in San Diego County are warning the public about tickborne illnesses after a resident died from a disease contracted in Northern Mexico. The disease, known as Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, can be transmitted through tick bites and affects both humans and dogs. Early symptoms include fever, headaches, and stomach upset. Prompt diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics are crucial for effective management of the disease.

Source: LegInsurrection - 🏆 3. / 95 Read more »

Auto Theft in Ontario Reaches Historic Highs with Honda CR-Vs as Most Stolen VehicleAccording to a recent report, auto theft in Ontario reached “historic highs” last year, with Honda CR-Vs being the most stolen vehicle in the province. Honda CR-V SUVs were also the most stolen cars in Canada overall. The increase in auto thefts in Ontario and Quebec has put Canada in the spotlight internationally as a source country for illegal trade. Auto theft is not just an insurance problem but a serious issue threatening public safety and funding organized crime and terrorism.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Three arrests made after auto theft attempt in MiltonThree arrests have been made after a Milton resident was allegedly followed home by a group of suspects attempting to steal their vehicle.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »