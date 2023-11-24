During his bail hearings in October 2019, federal prosecutor Judy Kliewer alleged former RCMP intelligence official Cameron Ortis was in the final stages of a plan to pass state secrets to a 'foreign entity.' Cameron Ortis, convicted by a jury Wednesday of violating Canada's secrets act, was arrested when he was 'on the cusp' of passing state secrets to a foreign entity, a Crown prosecutor alleged during the former RCMP official's bail hearing in 2019.

When RCMP officers raided Cameron Ortis's condo in late August 2019, they were hunting for clues related to leaks of internal police documents to criminal groups





Former assistant RCMP commissioner tells court he was a fan of Cameron Ortis’s workTodd Shean tells court that an RCMP intelligence unit called ‘operations research,’ formerly led by Ortis, took in information from domestic and international partners

Cameron Ortis was acting on 'secret information' from foreign agency when allegedly leaking secret docs: lawyerExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Accused RCMP leaker Cameron Ortis had a ‘duty to act,’ defence saysFormer RCMP intelligence director Cameron Ortis is facing multiple criminal charges for allegedly leaking secret RCMP intelligence to criminal elements.

The bombshell moments in Cameron Ortis's national security trial, so farCameron Jay Ortis arrives to the Ottawa Courthouse in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Transcript of alleged RCMP leaker's testimony still not available due to 'serious technical issue'Cameron Jay Ortis arrives to the Ottawa Courthouse in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Former RCMP Official Found Guilty of Leaking Secret InformationA jury has found Cameron Ortis, the former RCMP intelligence official accused of leaking secret information to police targets, guilty of all charges against him. The former civilian RCMP member faced six charges in total, including multiple counts under the Security of Information Act, the law meant to protect Canada's secrets. Crown prosecutor Judy Kliewer stated that a severe sentence is appropriate for someone in Ortis' position. Ortis' defense lawyer expressed disbelief and disappointment with the jury's decision.

