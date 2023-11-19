Orphaned Ukrainian Teenager Returns Home After Being Reunited with Relatives

An orphaned Ukrainian teenager who was taken to Russia last year during the war in his country returned home after being reunited with relatives in Belarus on his 18th birthday Sunday. Bohdan Yermokhin was pictured embracing family members in Minsk in photographs shared on social media by Russia's children's rights ombudswoman, Maria Lvova-Belova.
Andrii Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president's office, confirmed that Yermokhin had arrived back in Ukraine and shared a photo of him with a Ukrainian flag. Yermak thanked UNICEF and Qatari negotiators for facilitating Yermokhin's return. Yermokhin's parents died two years ago, before Russia invaded Ukrain
