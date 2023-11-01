Ornithological society to rename dozens of birds - and stop naming them after people

Birds that will be renamed include those currently called Wilson's warbler and Wilson's snipe, both named after the 19th century naturalist Alexander Wilson. Audubon's shearwater, a seabird named for John James Audubon, also will get a new name.
“I'm really happy and excited about the announcement,” said Emily Williams, an ornithologist at Georgetown University who was not involved in the decision. “The name has come to represent so much more than the work of one person,” Susan Bell, chair of the National Audubon Society's Board of Directors, told Audubon magazine in March, adding, “We must reckon with the racist legacy of John James Audubon.”
Christian Cooper, a Black birdwatcher, was looking for birds when he asked a white woman, Amy Cooper, to follow local rules and leash her dog. Cooper called 911 and was later charged with filing a false police report, though the charges were later dropped.
Canada Headlines
Write Comment
SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more ⮕
Source: PGCitizen | Read more ⮕
Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕