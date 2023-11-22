Orlando Magic Defeats Toronto Raptors in NBA In-Season Tournament Game

Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Jalen Suggs added 18 and the Orlando Magic won their fourth straight, 126-107 over the Toronto Raptors in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night. Cole Anthony came off the bench with 15 points and 10 assists in the Magic's second win in three tournament games. They will conclude their group play with a home game Friday against Boston, the current East Group C leader at 2-0. The Raptors dropped to 0-2 in the tournament.

Dennis Schroder led Toronto with 24 points while Pascal Siakam had 16 points and eight assists for the Raptors, who shot 50.7% and made 14 of 28 3-point shots, but committed 23 turnovers. After setting a franchise record with 44 assists Sunday in a win over Detroit, the Raptors finished with 29 on Tuesday night, the 10th straight game in which they had at least 25 assist





