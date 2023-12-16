Orlando Hudson's Baseball Journey

Orlando Hudson turns 46 today. Orlando was drafted in the 33rd round by the Blue Jays’ in the 1996 draft. We redrafted him in the 43rd round of the 1997 draft out of Spartanburg Methodist College, and this time he signed. Orlando had a relatively slow but steady climb through the Jays minor league system. Players picked late in the draft must prove themselves at each level before moving to the next. In late July of 2002, Orlando was called up to the majors.

Homer Bush started the season at second but didn’t hit much and was released on May 10. After that, Dave Berg played the position, but he was more of a utility player. Playing second every day was a bit of a stretch of his abilities. Hudson was hitting .305 at Triple-A Syracuse, so he was the logical choice to get a shot at the job. Hudson was pretty good, hitting .276/.319/.443 with 4 home runs and 23 RBI in 54 games. Hudson started the 2003 season as our second baseman. He didn’t have a great year, hitting .268/.328/.395 with 9 home runs and 57 RBI. Orlando mostly hit at the back of the orde





