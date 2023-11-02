Origin Fight Shows Emerging Force of Australia’s Mega-Pensions

“This is a sea change event,” Alex Dunnin, head of investment research at Rainmaker Information, said in an interview. “This is super funds doing exactly what they’re meant to do, acting in the interests of their members to maximize members’ returns. And in doing that, as asset owners, they’re signaling to the whole economy that big super funds are a force to be reckoned with.”

Fast forward five years, during which time AustralianSuper has doubled its assets under management to A$300 billion, and is big enough to influence deals in its own right. The Brookfield-led bidders for Origin were forced to sweeten their offer on Thursday after AustralianSuper, with an about 13.7% stake, rejected their earlier bid. The fund took just hours to rebuff the revised offer.

“I daresay it’s not just about the raw financial return,” Dunnin said of the Origin rejection. “It’s superannuation meets the energy markets, meets capital markets, meets ESG requirements, meets the politics of business.”

