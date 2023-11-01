Origin Energy gets sweetened $10.5-billion bid from Brookfield consortium

The consortium said the increased offer was its “best and final” proposal meaning it cannot be increased unless a rival offer emerged. “The fact that no competing offer has surfaced in nearly a year, together with the massive premium in our proposal, evidences the fact that we have identified every element of value available,” EIG CEO Blair Thomas said in a statement., saying it was “substantially below” its estimate of long-term value for Australia’s biggest energy retailer.

The deal requires 75-per-cent support from the votes cast at a shareholder meeting, scheduled for Nov. 23, meaning AustralianSuper’s holding in Origin – the biggest at 13.68 per cent – could be enough to scupper it if not all shareholders vote.AustralianSuper did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Origin’s board said it unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the revised deal in the absence of a superior proposal. The bid is made up of two currencies, including 6.59 Australian dollars and a U.S. dollar component of US$1.86 plus a fully franked special dividend of 39 Australian cents that Origin said its board intends to pay.

At 9.53 Australian dollars a share, the new offer is above the 8.45 to 9.48 Australian dollar-a-share valuation range contained in an independent expert’sHowever, the report also outlined a “roll forward” calculation that said Origin’s shares could be worth an additional 40 Australian cents by the time a potential takeover is due to occur. A recent report from Macquarie said the consortium bid should be closer to 10 Australian dollars a share.

