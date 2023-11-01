HEAD TOPICS

Origin Energy gets sweetened $10.5-billion bid from Brookfield consortium

globeandmail2 min.

Consortium says latest proposal is its ‘best and final offer’ ahead of Nov. 23 shareholder vote

News Source

GLOBEANDMAIL

The consortium said the increased offer was its “best and final” proposal meaning it cannot be increased unless a rival offer emerged. “The fact that no competing offer has surfaced in nearly a year, together with the massive premium in our proposal, evidences the fact that we have identified every element of value available,” EIG CEO Blair Thomas said in a statement., saying it was “substantially below” its estimate of long-term value for Australia’s biggest energy retailer.

The deal requires 75-per-cent support from the votes cast at a shareholder meeting, scheduled for Nov. 23, meaning AustralianSuper’s holding in Origin – the biggest at 13.68 per cent – could be enough to scupper it if not all shareholders vote.AustralianSuper did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Origin’s board said it unanimously recommended shareholders vote in favour of the revised deal in the absence of a superior proposal. The bid is made up of two currencies, including 6.59 Australian dollars and a U.S. dollar component of US$1.86 plus a fully franked special dividend of 39 Australian cents that Origin said its board intends to pay.

At 9.53 Australian dollars a share, the new offer is above the 8.45 to 9.48 Australian dollar-a-share valuation range contained in an independent expert’sHowever, the report also outlined a “roll forward” calculation that said Origin’s shares could be worth an additional 40 Australian cents by the time a potential takeover is due to occur. A recent report from Macquarie said the consortium bid should be closer to 10 Australian dollars a share.

Canada Headlines

Write Comment

Thank you for your comment.
Please try again later.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFINANCECA: AustralianSuper to Vote Against Brookfield's Acquisition of Origin EnergyAustralianSuper, the largest pension fund in Australia, plans to vote against Brookfield Asset Management's acquisition of utility company Origin Energy, citing a difference in valuation and the potential for higher long-term value.
Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Origin Energy’s top shareholder opposes Brookfield’s $9.8-billion takeover offerThe Brookfield-led consortium has given no indications publicly it is considering upping the value of its bid for Origin ahead of the shareholder vote
Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Origin Energy gets sweetened $10.5 billion bid from Brookfield consortiumExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

BNNBLOOMBERG: Brookfield’s $11.9 Billion Origin Takeover At Risk as Top Investor Opposes PactBrookfield Asset Management Inc.’s planned A$18.7 billion ($11.9 billion) acquisition of utility Origin Energy Ltd. is under threat after the target’s top investor said it would vote against the deal.
Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Margaret McCain gifts $10 million to Mount Saint Vincent UniversityExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.
Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Margaret McCain donates $10-million to Halifax’s Mount Saint Vincent UniversityThe Halifax university says the donation is the largest gift in the school’s 150-year history
Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕