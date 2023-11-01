Origin Energy gets sweetened $10.5 billion bid from Brookfield consortium

The consortium led by Canada's Brookfield is now offering Origin shareholders A$9.53 per share, up 8.2% from the prior offer of A$8.81 apiece, and a 5.1% premium to its last close. "The Origin board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of this revised Scheme at the scheme meeting, in the absence of a superior proposal," the power producer said in a statement.

YAHOOFINANCECA: AustralianSuper to Vote Against Brookfield's Acquisition of Origin EnergyAustralianSuper, the largest pension fund in Australia, plans to vote against Brookfield Asset Management's acquisition of utility company Origin Energy, citing a difference in valuation and the potential for higher long-term value.

GLOBEANDMAIL: Origin Energy’s top shareholder opposes Brookfield’s $9.8-billion takeover offerThe Brookfield-led consortium has given no indications publicly it is considering upping the value of its bid for Origin ahead of the shareholder vote

BNNBLOOMBERG: Brookfield’s $11.9 Billion Origin Takeover At Risk as Top Investor Opposes PactBrookfield Asset Management Inc.’s planned A$18.7 billion ($11.9 billion) acquisition of utility Origin Energy Ltd. is under threat after the target’s top investor said it would vote against the deal.

