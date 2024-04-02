Optimism despite loss for Philadelphia Flyers as Fedotov makes NHL debut

It might not have ended the way the team wanted, but there was plenty of optimism coming out of the Philadelphia Flyers’ 4-3 loss to the New York Islanders on Monday night. made his debut with the Flyers in relief for Samuel Ersson. Along with tying the record as the tallest goaltender in NHL history, Fedotov looked pretty good, even in the losing effort. The former CSKA Moscow standout gave up two goals on 21 shots.

For a guy who had to wait much longer than expected to make his first appearance in the NHL, Fedotov hopes he can make an impact with the team. The 27-year-old was originally supposed to come to Philadelphia prior to the 2022-23 season after signing a contract with the team, but was detained in Russia for allegedly attempting to evade military service., Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk break down Fedotov’s performance against the Islanders and look back on how long it took for him to get to the United States. started his presser by saying, “One guy played, the goali

