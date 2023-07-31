Opposition Mounts Against New Legislation on Homeless Encampments in B.C.

Opposition is mounting against new provincial legislation that states municipalities seeking to dismantle homeless encampments must ensure that “reasonably available” alternative shelter is accessible. The backlash was enough to prompt Premier David Eby to announce Thursday he would put the brakes on implementing the bill to give the government more time to consult with municipalities. The legislation defines the basic sheltering needs of homeless people in B.C.

as places that are staffed, able to be occupied overnight, and have access to a bathroom, shower and one free meal a day at or near the site. But the Union of B.C. Municipalities and a coalition of B.C. lawyers and housing advocates are calling for the scrapping of Bill C-45, citing concerns that range from a lack of available shelter spaces to the possibility of arbitrary evictions undermining the rights of vulnerable, unhoused people. The proposed legislation comes at a time when battles continue between homeless residents and many B.C





