Opposition Leader Questions Casino Event's Compatibility with Responsible Gambling Efforts

Opposition Leader Hal Perry is questioning the compatibility of a Casino 101 event with the province's efforts to promote responsible gambling. A provincial gambling study revealed that nine percent of P.

E.I. residents are at risk of harm due to problem gambling. The event, which promotes instruction on how slot machines work, is scheduled to take place at the Red Shores Racetrack and Casino in Charlottetown. Perry raised concerns about gambling addiction during question period on April 2.

