Good morning, Greater Sudbury! Here are a few stories to start your day on this Saturday morning. OPP arrest 58-year-old man after locating arsenal of weapons The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one person with weapons related offences. On Nov. 1, members of the South Porcupine OPP Detachment, North East Region Crime Unit executed search warrants at a residence in Westree, Unorganized Township, Ontario.

Westree is located on Highway 560A on the north shore of Duchabani Lake, about 110 kilometres northwest of Sudbury. They were assisted by members of the Provincial Operational Intelligence Bureau, North East Region Emergency Response Team, OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit, Canine Unit, Critical Incident Command, Crisis Negotiators and OPP Aviation. A search of the residence led to the seizure of prohibited weapons and firearms with ammunition. A 58-year-old man from Oshawa was arrested and charged with: four counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition and three counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm. Read the full story here. City hall appears ‘a good fit’ for library, says chief librarian A final decision on the Greater Sudbury library/art gallery project is still on the horizon, but Greater Sudbury Public Library CEO Brian Harding said the city’s latest plan is promisin

