OPP and Durham police arrest individuals in online luring investigation

OPP along with other police services, including Durham police, took part in the luring investigation from September 12 to 15 known as “ProjectOfficers used undercover techniques to access online chatrooms and social media apps designed for children in order to identify, find and arrest people looking to sexually exploit children.He was charged for luring a person under 16 for invitation to sexual touching and making available pornography to a person under 16.
In one circumstance, it took approximately an hour and a half from engaging online to the individual arriving at a location to meet with the undercover investigator posing as a child. Six individuals were arrested when they showed up to a pre-set location to meet with the investigators posing as children online. Two individuals set up meetings with the undercover investigators who were posing as mothers with young children.One of the arrested is a repeat offender who was out on bail at the time of their arrest. 10 individuals charged with 39 offences following a multi-jurisdictional online luring investigation, Project Limestone. Some of the arrested arrived with toys, candy and sexual paraphernalia."One of the arrested is a repeat offender who was out on bail at the time of their arrest."
Canada Headlines
