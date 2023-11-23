Opinion Polls Suggest Pierre Poilievre Could Be Canada's Next Prime Minister

If recent opinion polls are right, Pierre Poilievre will be Canada’s next prime minister, easily defeating Justin Trudeau and the Liberals in an election that could come less than a year from now. Those same polls also indicate Poilievre and his Conservatives will likely form a majority government, which would see him in office for four years with the power to alter Canada in dramatic ways.

Part of the reason for that is the failure of the Liberals and NDP to strongly take their case to voters on how and why Poilievre would be bad for the countr





Pierre Poilievre calls for pause in carbon pricing for all home heating in CanadaOn Wednesday, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said he's bringing forth a motion to pause the price on carbon for all forms of home heating as winter approaches. This comes after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a temporary exemption that applies only to home heating oil.

Pierre Poilievre is right: It’s time to review Canada’s foreign aid spendingThere is a long record of Conservative governments tackling development challenges and achieving transformational impact. A healthier, more prosperous world is in the interest of all Canadians. To get there, we must prioritize investments that will matter. Mr. Poilievre’s proposal marks a first step toward making that vision a reality.

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre Receives Positive Media CoveragePierre Poilievre is not a big fan of the media — which is maybe surprising, given all of the positive coverage and poll results for the Conservative leader this fall. Some commenters on social media, Liberal supporters and others, are growing increasingly vocal about what they see as a media pile-on.

Increase in Familiarity with Conservative Leader Pierre PoilievreA survey conducted in Canada shows a significant increase in the number of Canadians who are familiar with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. The survey aimed to understand the impact of the Conservative Party's efforts to introduce and re-introduce its leader on public familiarity and impressions.

Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre addresses caucusFront: Poilievre riding anti-Trudeau tide; Feds’ confusing messaging on carbon pricing puts them ‘on the defensive’; Repetition of phrases in the House may be annoying, but also ‘how political marketing works,’ say experts; and more. cdnpoli

MPs to vote on Pierre Poilievre's pitch to exempt carbon price from all home heatingOTTAWA — Members of Parliament will vote today on a motion from the federal Conservatives calling for the carbon price to be lifted from all forms of home heating and not just heating oil.

