Operator of Unlicensed Group Homes in Toronto Unable to Comply with New City Rules

An operator of unlicensed group homes that cater to vulnerable residents in Toronto says she can't comply with new city rules regulating rooming houses without additional funding. The city defines a rooming house as a building where four or more rooms are rented out to separate people.

That's what Simone Sewell does at three homes in the Malvern and Morningside neighbourhoods of Scarborough, where she provides care for around 30 people with mental and physical health challenges.

Toronto Group Homes Vulnerable Residents City Rules Rooming Houses Funding Simone Sewell Mental Health Physical Health

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CBCToronto / 🏆 51. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Transit group wants Toronto auditor general to investigate Scarborough RT derailmentA Toronto transit advocacy group has filed a complaint to the city's auditor general, asking her to investigate last summer's Scarborough RT derailment.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Transit group wants Toronto auditor general to investigate Scarborough RT derailmentA Toronto transit advocacy group has filed a complaint to the city's auditor general, asking her to investigate last summer's Scarborough RT derailment.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Toronto police searching for suspect who photographed female students showering at University of TorontoToronto police are searching for a suspect who took photos of female students showering in a University of Toronto residence earlier this year.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Olympics: Canada's men's basketball team in Group A, women's team in Group BThe Canadian men's and women's basketball teams can now begin their preparations for the Paris Olympics this summer knowing who they may be up against.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock ExchangeTORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Mondayon the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,942.28, down 41.80): Suncor Energy Inc...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Ohtani to speak to media for 1st time since illegal gambling, theft allegations against interpreterSports headlines from CP24, your source for the latest on Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Blue Jays.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »