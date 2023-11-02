OpenThread World Series Game Five

I'd like the series to go longer, so go Diamondbacks go.

BLUEBIRDBANTER: Diamondbacks Crush Rangers in Game Two of World SeriesThe Diamondbacks emerged victorious in Game Two of the World Series against the Rangers. Meanwhile, MLB announced that Arron Judge has won the Roberto Clemente Award for his charity work.

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Texas Rangers Defeat Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 in World Series Game 3The Texas Rangers won Game 3 of the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a score of 3-1, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Despite injuries to Max Scherzer and Adolis García, the Rangers remained undefeated on the road this postseason. Corey Seager, who is in the second year of a $325 million contract, hit a two-run homer, marking the hardest-hit Fall Classic homer in the Statcast era. The Rangers' strong pitching and defense kept the Diamondbacks' offense quiet for most of the game. Game 4 will take place at Chase Field on Tuesday.

