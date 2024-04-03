Opening arguments set for Coutts blockade trial

Opening arguments are scheduled today in the trial for three men charged for their role in the blockade of the Canada-U.S. border at Coutts, Alta. The blockade over COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions paralyzed Alberta's main border crossing with Montana for more than two weeks in 2022. Marco Van Huigenbos, Alex Van Herk and Gerhard Janzen are charged with mischief over $5,000. Jurors were picked Tuesday after they were quizzed on their opinions about the COVID-19 lockdowns and the blockade.

The Crown is set to lay out its case when court resumes this morning in Lethbridge. Former Conservative leader Erin O'Toole is set to testify this morning at a federal inquiry into foreign interference, alongside three politicians who claim China has targeted them

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Opening arguments set for Coutts blockade trialOpening arguments are scheduled today in the trial for three men charged for their role in the blockade of the Canada-U.S. border at Coutts, Alta.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Canada skip Homan calls opening win at women's curling worlds 'phenomenal feeling'Skip Rachel Homan, left, and her Canadian teammates scored two in the seventh end for a 7-3 lead over Sweden, only to hang on for a 7-6 win to open the world women's curling championship in Sydney, N.S. on Saturday.

Source: CBCOttawa - 🏆 68. / 51 Read more »

Canada's Rachel Homan wins opening match at world women's curling championshipCanada's Rachel Homan starts the world women's curling championship with a 7-6 win over Sweden's Anna Hasselborg. Homan expresses her excitement for the victory and looks forward to the upcoming matches.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Jury selection begins in mischief trial over border blockade in AlbertaJury selection has started in a trial for three men charged in connection with a blockade at the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

The National Ballet of Canada’s winter program brings productions not seen before in CanadaWith UtopiVerse, William Yong becomes the first choreographer of Asian descent to create a mainstage work for the company

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Man claiming $34M in false donations gets 3 years behind barsThe Canada Revenue Agency implemented and oversees the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »