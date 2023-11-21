OpenAI's Unusual Non-Profit Structure and Other News

OpenAI's unusual non-profit structure led to dramatic ouster of sought-after CEO. Prevention key to cutting cyberattacks in hospitals, protecting patients: researchers. Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough. Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement.

The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland unveiled the federal government’s latest economic update today, touting affordability measures for Canadians struggling through a cost-of-living crisis, while trying to balance fiscal restraint and help rein in inflation. While Canada’s food prices remained elevated, they also continued their trend of slower year-over-year growth in October, according to the latest figures from Statistics Canada





CTVNews » / 🏆 1. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman raises concerns about AI’s effect on future electionsGenerative AI technology could help spread misinformation or aid in the creation of deep fakes and could be used to disrupt an election, says Sam Altman

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman raises concerns about AI's effect on future electionsTORONTO — One of the most prominent figures in the world of artificial intelligence is concerned about the technology's potential effects during election campaigns.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman raises concerns about AI's effect on future electionsOne of the most prominent figures in the world of artificial intelligence is concerned about the technology's potential effects during election campaigns.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Investors Push for Reinstatement of Fired CEO at OpenAIInvestors are urging OpenAI to bring back Sam Altman as CEO after the board's decision to fire him. They are also pressing for the replacement of the current board. The situation is fluid and final plans have not been set.

Source: financialpost - 🏆 7. / 85 Read more »

OpenAI Ousts CEO Sam Altman Amid Disagreements Over AI Safety and CommercializationOpenAI has fired its co-founder and CEO Sam Altman and lost another senior executive due to disagreements over AI safety and commercialization. Altman clashed with the board over the development of generative AI and steps to mitigate potential harms to the public.

Source: nationalpost - 🏆 10. / 80 Read more »

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman concerned about AI's impact on future electionsTORONTO — The head of OpenAI says he's concerned about artificial intelligence's potential effects during election campaigns. Sam Altman says he's worried...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »