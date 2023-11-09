OpenAI Ousts CEO Sam Altman Amid Disagreements Over AI Safety and Commercialization

OpenAI, the pioneer of widely used tools that generate specialized digital content from simple prompts, ousted its co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman and lost another senior executive after a series of escalating disagreements over fundamental questions at the heart of artificial intelligence: How to keep the technology safe while also making money from it.

Altman clashed with members of his board, especially Ilya Sutskever, an OpenAI co-founder and the company’s chief scientist, over how quickly to develop what’s known as generative AI, how to commercialize products and the steps needed to lessen their potential harms to the public, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter. This person asked not to be identified discussing private information.Directors of San Francisco-based OpenAI shocked the AI world Friday with the announcement that they were firing Altman, saying they had lost confidence in his leadership and that “he was not consistently candid in his communications with the boar





🏆 9. nationalpost » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman concerned about AI's impact on future electionsTORONTO — The head of OpenAI says he's concerned about artificial intelligence's potential effects during election campaigns. Sam Altman says he's worried...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 9. / 80,08 Read more »

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman concerned about AI's impact on future electionsThe head of OpenAI says he's concerned about artificial intelligence's potential effects during election campaigns.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 9. / 80,08 Read more »

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman concerned about AI's impact on future electionsTORONTO — The head of OpenAI says he's concerned about artificial intelligence's potential effects during election campaigns. Sam Altman says he's worried about how good at personalized persuasion the technology may become.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 9. / 80,08 Read more »

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman raises concerns about AI’s effect on future electionsGenerative AI technology could help spread misinformation or aid in the creation of deep fakes and could be used to disrupt an election, says Sam Altman

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 9. / 80,08 Read more »

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman raises concerns about AI's effect on future electionsTORONTO — One of the most prominent figures in the world of artificial intelligence is concerned about the technology's potential effects during election campaigns.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 9. / 80,08 Read more »

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman raises concerns about AI's effect on future electionsOne of the most prominent figures in the world of artificial intelligence is concerned about the technology's potential effects during election campaigns.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 9. / 80,08 Read more »