OPEC Oil Output Steady With African Members Making Modest Gains

KITCONEWSNOW: Oil steady as OPEC+ supply, weak China data cap pricesMarket News

YAHOOFINANCECA: French Output Grows Slightly in Third Quarter, Providing Support to Euro AreaGross domestic product in France rose 0.1% in the third quarter, offering some support to the euro area amidst higher interest rates and manufacturing weakness. While Germany reported a small drop in GDP, Spain and Belgium recorded expansions, while Austria and Ireland shrank. Europe faces challenges such as inflation, softer Chinese demand, and withdrawal of energy-support measures.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Novo Nordisk Boosts Output of Weight-Loss Medicine WegovyNovo Nordisk is investing billions of dollars to increase production and address shortages of its popular weight-loss medicine Wegovy. The Danish drugmaker has warned that demand in the U.S. will continue to outpace supply until 2024. Novo has partnered with companies such as Catalent and Thermo Fisher to help produce Wegovy.

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Man facing first-degree murder charge in death of woman struck by car in Cole HarbourU.S. field production of crude oil rose to a new monthly record in August at 13.05 million barrels per day, according to the Energy Information Administration. Output rose 0.7% in August from the previous month. The top oil-producing states, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota, also saw increases in production.

BNNBLOOMBERG: African Lithium Project Boosts US Drive to Close EV Gap on ChinaAfrica’s first major lithium project without Chinese funding is set to bolster US ambitions of developing its own battery-making industry.

GLOBEANDMAIL: US to Halt Trade Preferences to Four African CountriesThe United States will suspend its trade preferences to four African countries due to military coups and human rights violations.

