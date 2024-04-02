OPEC Oil Output Stays Steady as Group’s Latest Cutbacks Stall

OPEC oil output remained steady as the group's latest cutbacks stalled. Despite efforts to reduce production, OPEC countries were unable to reach an agreement on further cuts. This has led to concerns about oversupply in the global oil market. Meanwhile, a top US egg supplier has temporarily closed its Texas plant following a bird flu outbreak. The closure is expected to impact the supply of eggs in the region.

In other news, Mary Daly, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, stated that three rate cuts would be a reasonable baseline for 2024. This comes as the Fed continues to monitor economic conditions and adjust monetary policy accordingly. Additionally, health insurers saw a decline in their stock prices after the final Medicare Advantage rates were announced. The rates were lower than expected, leading to disappointment among investors. Lastly, billionaire Kumar Birla announced plans to invest $3 billion in various sectors. Birla aims to expand his business empire and capitalize on emerging opportunities

