Ontario Will Not Raise Drinking Age or Stop Alcohol Sale in Corner Stores Despite Concerns by Chief Medical Officer

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will not consider raising the drinking age or reducing the number of stores that sell alcohol amid health-related concerns made by the province’s top doctor. A Washington state man who used a megaphone to orchestrate a mob's attack on police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to more than seven years in prison.

A man from Toronto has filed a lawsuit against the Ontario government and the Children's Aid Society of Toronto alleging he was moved between more than 40 residential placements and subject to repeated sexual, physical, and psychological abuse during the 12 years of his childhood spent under provincial care. In Italy’s Calabria region, a couple has moved in from the U.S

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ontario will not raise drinking age or stop selling alcohol in convenience stores, despite health concernsOntario Premier Doug Ford says he will not consider raising the drinking age or reducing the number of stores that sell alcohol amid health-related concerns made by the province’s top doctor.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Ontario Premier Rejects Calls to Raise Drinking Age or Reduce Alcohol SalesOntario Premier Doug Ford dismisses health concerns and refuses to consider raising the drinking age or reducing the number of alcohol stores in the province. The Chief Medical Officer of Health recommended a comprehensive alcohol strategy to reduce alcohol-related harms.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »

Ontario to raise minimum wage in the fallThe Ford government says it will be raising Ontario’s minimum wage by 65 cents in the fall.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Ontario Power Generation employees top Ontario's 2023 Sunshine ListFive employees at Ontario Power Generation are in the top 10 earners on the province's so-called sunshine list for 2023, with the province's highest salary sitting at $1.93 million.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 51. / 61 Read more »

Ontario budget falls short on investments in northern Ontario, say advocatesSt. Boniface Hospital is a national leader for cardiac care, according to a recent study by the Canadian Institute for Health Information

Source: CBCTBay - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

Motorcycle driver dead after collision in Rideau Lakes Township: OPPOntario Provincial Police say a motorcycle driver has died after a crash in eastern Ontario.

Source: ctvottawa - 🏆 29. / 67 Read more »