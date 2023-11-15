Ontario to Prohibit Unpaid Trial Shifts and Strengthen Restaurant Tipping Regulations

Ontario is set to explicitly prohibit unpaid trial shifts for workers in the restaurant and hospitality sector with additional regulations on restaurant tipping. The Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development David Piccini, announced the forthcoming changes on Tuesday.

Piccini said that while it is already the law that employees must be paid for all hours worked, unpaid trial shifts are still happening as part of the interview process in some restaurants, so the practice will be specifically prohibited. "If passed, our legislation would require employers to post in the workplace if they have a policy of sharing and pooling tips, something that is only allowed if they perform the same work, of course as their staff," Piccini said.The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App The forthcoming regulations also aim to eliminate unpaid trial shifts and strengthen rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer thef

