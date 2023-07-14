Ontario to Add Specialist Teachers to Improve Reading Skills in Elementary Schools

Ontario’s public elementary schools will add 401 specialist teachers to help the province’s youngest learners advance in their reading skills, according to a tentative agreement negotiated between the government, school boards and a teachers’ union. The specialist teachers will support classroom educators administer a reading screening tool in senior kindergarten, and Grades 1 and 2.

They will also provide reading interventions, either one-on-one or in small groups, for students in kindergarten to Grade 3. ETFO’s tentative deal includes funding for these specialist teachers for the next academic year and the following one. Early reading screening measures the foundational skills required to read proficiently, which includes identifying letters, sounds, as well as decoding words and reading texts





