Ontario set to unveil fall economic outlook

He says the province will continue with its targeted approach to spending that gives Ontario some flexibility in uncertain times. In August, Bethlenfalvy said the province expected to run a $1.3 billion deficit in the current fiscal year, followed by subsequent years of surplus budgets.

"This update will continue with our government's targeted, responsible approach so we have the flexibility needed to get through this economic uncertainty while laying a strong foundation for future generations," Bethlenfalvy said.

The opposition want the province to consider solutions to bring financial relief to Ontarians as the affordability crisis deepens. "That's going to help a lot," he said."We have people call every day who say my rent's going up by double digits or eight per cent or 12 per cent and they're not angry, they're desperate, they cry."The province's fall economic statement also comes as municipalities across the province are struggling with increasing homelessness, mental health and addictions and the financial effects of climate change.

