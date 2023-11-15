Ontario publishes statistics about death more slowly than nearly any other province, frustrating public health experts who say that the sluggish processes miss the chance to spot emerging public health issues quickly. Other jurisdictions, such as the US and Scotland, are much faster in publishing mortality data.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SOOTODAY: Ontario's Slow Publication of Death Statistics Frustrates Public Health Experts Ontario publishes death statistics at a slower pace compared to other provinces and countries, causing frustration among public health experts. The delay in publishing data hinders the identification of emerging public health issues. Experts highlight the efficiency of other jurisdictions, such as the US and Scotland , in promptly releasing mortality data.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

CP24: Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. Faces Bankruptcy Amid Slow SalesFamed Greater Toronto Area retailer Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. is attempting to restructure its business under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act due to higher interest rates and slow home sales. The business, started by Mel Lastman and revived by his son, has been hit hard after 70 years of operation.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Apartment Rent Growth Expected to Slow in 'Near Term': ReportA report suggests that apartment rent growth will slow down in the near term due to various factors. Ottawa commits $1.2 billion for the construction of new rental buildings in Toronto. MLB owners to vote on A's potential move to Las Vegas. European property stocks reach eight-month high after US CPI data. Home Depot narrows guidance for profit and revenue decline. The Body Shop sold to private equity. Former fundraiser pleads guilty to US charges. Chicago businesses fear impact of expanded paid leave. Australian dealmakers rush to save $24 billion worth of deals. Focus on Gaza hospitals as Biden urges restraint. Cathie Wood predicts negative US inflation rate in 2024. US court ruling revives fight over solar panel tariff waiver. Alphabet CEO grilled on record-keeping at Google Play trial. DOJ joins probe of fake-parts scandal in aviation industry. Crypto exchange Blockchain in the news.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

OTTAWASUNCOM: Ontario tightens masking rules in long-term care homes amid COVID-19 surgeThe Ontario government has tightened masking rules in long-term care homes amid a surge of COVID-19 cases. There have been over 7,000 confirmed cases among residents and staff since August, with 106 deaths. There are currently 105 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care homes across the province.

Source: ottawasuncom | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Revived Ontario Liberal Party Could Reshape Queen's ParkA revived Ontario Liberal Party is inching toward being officially recognized in the legislature, potentially offering a new challenge to Premier Doug Ford's government.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

CBCNEWS: Ontario to Ban Unpaid Trial Shifts for Restaurant and Hospitality Workers Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers. The legislation also strengthens rules against deducting employee wages in the event of a dine-and-dash. .

Source: CBCNews | Read more »