Ontario's Patient Ombudsman Reports Increase in Complaints and Access Issues

Ontario's patient ombudsman has reported a 33% increase in complaints, with a concerning trend in accessing primary care. The office received 4,388 complaints in the 2022-23 year, highlighting issues with limited options and lack of access to care.

