Ontario's patient ombudsman reports increase in complaints about accessing primary care

Ontario's patient ombudsman says his office has seen a 33 per cent increase in complaints, and noted a "troubling" trend in problems accessing primary care. Craig Thompson, the province's patient ombudsman, released his office's annual report Wednesday with its findings. His office received 4,388 complaints over the 2022-23 year, 3,235 of those coming through its call centre and the remainder via written complaints.

Hospitals, including the four main pediatric hospitals, became overrun last fall and winter with influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, patients. The ombudsman's data provides "insight as to what is working and, more importantly, what is not," Thompson noted

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBCTORONTO: Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Ontario RevealedÉquité Association has released a list of the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Ontario , with the Honda CR-V being the most commonly stolen vehicle in the country. Auto theft has increased significantly in Ontario and Quebec in 2022.

Source: CBCToronto | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Ontario's Slow Publication of Death Statistics Frustrates Public Health Experts Ontario publishes death statistics at a slower pace compared to other provinces and countries, causing frustration among public health experts. The slow processes hinder the identification of emerging public health issues. Experts highlight the efficiency of the US and Scotland in publishing mortality data.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Auto Theft in Ontario Reaches Historic Highs with Honda CR-Vs as Most Stolen VehicleAccording to a recent report, auto theft in Ontario reached “historic highs” last year, with Honda CR-Vs being the most stolen vehicle in the province. Honda CR-V SUVs were also the most stolen cars in Canada overall. The increase in auto thefts in Ontario and Quebec has put Canada in the spotlight internationally as a source country for illegal trade. Auto theft is not just an insurance problem but a serious issue threatening public safety and funding organized crime and terrorism.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

CTVOTTAWA: Ontario to Prohibit Unpaid Trial Shifts and Strengthen Restaurant Tipping Regulations Ontario is set to explicitly prohibit unpaid trial shifts for workers in the restaurant and hospitality sector with additional regulations on restaurant tipping. The Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training, and Skills Development David Piccini, announced the forthcoming changes on Tuesday.

Source: ctvottawa | Read more »

CBCTORONTO: Man, 100, who built long-term care homes in Ontario, feted at birthday party in ScarboroughA Scarborough retirement home hosted a birthday party on Thursday for a 100-year-old man who at one time built, managed and operated a number of long-term care homes in southern Ontario .

Source: CBCToronto | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Mask Mandates Return to Ontario Long-Term Care Amid Spike in COVID-19 CasesMask mandates have been reintroduced in Ontario long-term care facilities due to a surge in COVID-19 and respiratory illness cases. The decision aims to protect vulnerable residents and prevent further spread of the virus.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »