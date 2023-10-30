Ontario’s last coal-fired plant reduced to rubble in carefully planned effort - constructconnect.com

YORK1 - Located on Mission Island on the shores of Lake Superior, the Thunder Bay generation station was the last of four plants that were closed and demolished as part of Ontario’s phase-out of coal-fired electricity generation. The others were Lakeview, Nanticoke and Lambton.

Mississauga, Ont.-based York1 is in the very final stages of the site cleanup of the former 326-MW three-boiler Ontario Power Generating Station in Thunder Bay. Unlike those other demolitions, which was overseen by OPG, this project was entirely managed by York1, says the company’s director of business development, Christina Murray.

In September, the first step in the demolition was completed with the blasting of the plant’s 198-metre-high concrete stack by Rakowski Energetics and Engineering. In the lead-up to that implosion, an extensive planning process was conducted with the input and participation of three separate engineering firms. headtopics.com

Some of the precautions included ensuring the stack would fall to the left and not to the right, which could have impacted an Ontario Hydro live switch substation. Any openings on the west side of the stack’s base had to be filled in with concrete and an opening had to be sawcut on the east side to allow it to collapse in that direction.

“They use static electricity to remove soot and ash from exhaust fumes before they exit the smokestacks.” Asked if the three implosions were timed at different intervals to minimize the impact on the site, Murray explained they were sequenced to allow for the preparation of each section. headtopics.com

Apart from the three implosions, there was a considerable effort to dismantle the remaining sections of the plant, a task which included a combination of manual labour and machines. There were approximately seven to eight excavators onsite, including a 750 Volvo High Reach, a 750 Volvo with a second-member shear, plus various support pieces, like loaders and skidsteers, says Murray.