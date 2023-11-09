Ontario's corporate subsidy deal to bring 1,600 South Koreans to Canada

When the Ontario and federal governments greenlit one of the biggest corporate subsidy payouts in Canadian history last summer, their main pitch was the deal would create jobs. Last week, during a visit by South Korean Ambassador Woongsoon Lim to Windsor, Ont., a social media post by the Windsor Police stated that '1,600 South Koreans' would soon be arriving in the community to staff the Stellantis plant, which is set to open next year.

With the new LGEngergy Solutions battery plant being built, we expect approximately 1,600 South Koreans traveling to work and live in our community in 2024





