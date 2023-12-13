Ontario Reverses Plan to Dissolve Region of Peel

Ontario reversed its plan to dissolve the Region of Peel due to concerns of potential tax hikes. The transition board will now focus on improving regional services and finding efficiencies. Housing Minister Paul Calandra stated that full dissolution would disrupt critical services, lead to higher taxes, and slow down housing builds.





