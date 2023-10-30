Ontario residents 6 months or older can now get COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says people should make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations to stay safe and healthy during the season when respiratory illnesses are most common.Jones says both shots are available for free at participating pharmacies, via primary care providers and through local public health units.
New COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were approved by Health Canada earlier this fall and are designed to target the XBB COVID-19 variant. Israeli troops and armour pushed deeper into northern and central Gaza as the UN and medical staff warned that airstrikes are hitting closer to hospitals where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.Israel expanded its military assault deeper into the northern Gaza Strip as the UN and medical staff expressed fears over airstrikes hitting closer to hospitals, where tens of thousands of Palestinians have sought shelter alongside thousands of wounded.
In the wake of the federal government announcing changes to the carbon tax, a former Liberal Party strategist is predicting that the carbon tax might not be part of the Liberals’ plan when the next election rolls around.American-Canadian 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry has died, an antisemitic riot broke out in Russia's Dagestan region, and St. Lawrence Seaway workers have reached an agreement. Here's what you need to know to start your day. headtopics.com
Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a hit-and-run on a Nova Scotia highway that sent one person to hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning.Tourists flock to Mahone Bay, N.S. to gaze at the three famous churches and stunning coastal scenes, but locals are watching for coyotes after recent run-ins with the predator.
The Manitoba General Employees Union (MGEU) says its members employed by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) will vote on a new employer offer Monday.