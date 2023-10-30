Ontario residents 6 months or older can now get COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says people should make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations to stay safe and healthy during the season when respiratory illnesses are most common.Jones says both shots are available for free at participating pharmacies, via primary care providers and through local public health units.

Ontario health officials are urging residents to get their COVID-19 booster shots and flu vaccinations to reduce hospital visits during the upcoming winter months. The province experienced high rates of respiratory illnesses last winter, including influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The initiative aims to protect vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and immunocompromised individuals, from the potential harm of these respiratory illnesses.