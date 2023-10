Ontario residents 6 months or older can now get COVID 19 vaccines and flu shots

TORONTO — Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and an updated

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says people should make sure they are up to date on their vaccinations to stay safe and healthy during the season when respiratory illnesses are most common. Jones says both shots are available for free at participating pharmacies, via primary care providers and through local public health units.

The province is urging residents to get both jabs at the same time, noting it’s safe to receive the two vaccines at once.Small team of Canadian special ops deployed to Israel after Oct. 7 attack: sources headtopics.com

New COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna were approved by Health Canada earlier this fall and are designed to target the XBB COVID-19 variant. The province says those who are six months and older can receive their new COVID-19 shot if six months have passed since their last vaccine dose or confirmed infection.Daylight savings can disrupt those living with dementia. Here’s how to helpRead

Ontario residents six months or older can now get COVID-19 vaccines and flu shotsTORONTO — Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine starting today. Read more ⮕

Ontario residents six months or older can now get COVID-19 vaccines and flu shotsTORONTO — Ontario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine starting today. Read more ⮕

Ontario rolls out new COVID-19 boosters, flu shots for those 6 months and olderA person draws out Moderna vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ont. in January 2022. Read more ⮕

COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots available for Ontario residents 6 months or olderOntario residents who are six months and older will be able to receive their free flu shot and an updated COVID-19 vaccine starting today. Read more ⮕

Ontario Begins COVID-19 Booster Shots and Flu Vaccinations to Combat Winter Respiratory IllnessesOntario health officials are urging residents to get their COVID-19 booster shots and flu vaccinations to reduce hospital visits during the upcoming winter months. The province experienced high rates of respiratory illnesses last winter, including influenza, COVID-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The initiative aims to protect vulnerable populations, such as the elderly and immunocompromised individuals, from the potential harm of these respiratory illnesses. Read more ⮕

Ontario Residents Eligible for Free Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccine Starting MondayStarting Monday, Ontario residents aged six months and older can receive their free flu shot and the new COVID-19 vaccine. Health Minister Sylvia Jones urges people to stay safe and healthy during respiratory illness season by getting vaccinated. The vaccines will be available at local pharmacies, public health units, and primary health care providers. Read more ⮕