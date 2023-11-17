Ontario Report Recommends Ending Tuition Freeze and Increasing Funding for Post-Secondary Institutions

Ontario should end its post-secondary tuition freeze and increase per-student funding to its universities and colleges, a government-commissioned report has found. The Progressive Conservative government introduced a 10-per-cent tuition cut in 2019, as it cancelled the former Liberal government's free tuition program for low- and middle-income students, and has frozen fees at that level since then.

The freeze has forced post-secondary institutions to increase their dependence on international student tuition, which is considerably higher than for domestic students. The report released Wednesday by an external expert panel said ending the tuition freeze and boosting per-student funding would greatly help post-secondary institutions. "A foundational recommendation of the panel, if implemented, would increase direct provincial support for colleges and universities, providing for both more money per student and more students," the report sai

