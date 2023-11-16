Ontario Report Recommends Ending Tuition Freeze and Increasing Funding for Post-Secondary Institutions

Ontario should end its post-secondary tuition freeze and increase per-student funding to its universities and colleges, a government-commissioned report has found. The Progressive Conservative government introduced a 10-per-cent tuition cut in 2019, as it cancelled the former Liberal government's free tuition program for low- and middle-income students, and has frozen fees at that level since then.

The freeze has forced post-secondary institutions to increase their dependence on international student tuition, which is considerably higher than for domestic students. The report released Wednesday by an external expert panel said ending the tuition freeze and boosting per-student funding would greatly help post-secondary institutions. "A foundational recommendation of the panel, if implemented, would increase direct provincial support for colleges and universities, providing for both more money per student and more students," the report sai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

GLOBEANDMAİL: COVID-19 Review Panel Recommends Alberta Premier to Consider Alternative Scientific NarrativesA COVID-19 review panel chaired by former Reform Party leader Preston Manning included more than 90 recommendations on legislation and governing processes. The panel suggests that the Alberta Premier and cabinet should have ultimate authority and consider alternative scientific narratives when responding to future public-health emergencies.

Source: globeandmail | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Ontario's Slow Publication of Death Statistics Frustrates Public Health Experts Ontario publishes death statistics at a slower pace compared to other provinces and countries, causing frustration among public health experts. The slow processes hinder the identification of emerging public health issues. Experts highlight the efficiency of the US and Scotland in publishing mortality data.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: Auto Theft in Ontario Reaches Historic Highs with Honda CR-Vs as Most Stolen VehicleAccording to a recent report, auto theft in Ontario reached “historic highs” last year, with Honda CR-Vs being the most stolen vehicle in the province. Honda CR-V SUVs were also the most stolen cars in Canada overall. The increase in auto thefts in Ontario and Quebec has put Canada in the spotlight internationally as a source country for illegal trade. Auto theft is not just an insurance problem but a serious issue threatening public safety and funding organized crime and terrorism.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

CBCTORONTO: Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Ontario RevealedÉquité Association has released a list of the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Ontario , with the Honda CR-V being the most commonly stolen vehicle in the country. Auto theft has increased significantly in Ontario and Quebec in 2022.

Source: CBCToronto | Read more »

CTVOTTAWA: Unknown suspects pour paint on tombstone in Ontario cemetery Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after unknown suspects poured paint onto a tombstone in a local cemetery. OPP officer in Killaloe, Ont. responded to a call involving damage to a tombstone on Nov. 6 just before 8 p.m. at a cemetery on Highway 127, in the Township of South Algonquin near Algonquin Provincial Park.OPP did not give further details on the suspects or whether the tombstone was targeted. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS orIsraeli military says its forces have entered Gaza hospital The Israeli military says its forces have entered Gaza's Shifa Hospital, the site of a lengthy standoff. The army has surrounded the facility as part of its ground offensive against Hamas. Israeli authorities claim the militant group conceals military operations in the facility. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, it has refrained from entering

Source: ctvottawa | Read more »

CBCNEWS: Ontario to Ban Unpaid Trial Shifts for Restaurant and Hospitality Workers Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers. The legislation also strengthens rules against deducting employee wages in the event of a dine-and-dash. .

Source: CBCNews | Read more »