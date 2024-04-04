Ontario Removes Signs Urging Work from Home Ahead of Solar Eclipse

The provincial government has removed signs along Ontario's 400-series highways that urged motorists to work from home, just days ahead of the solar eclipse. Although Toronto will lie just outside of the eclipse's path of totality, other regions in the province, including Niagara Falls, are expected to see the sun entirely blocked by the moon during the celestial event.

The signs were removed 'out of an abundance of caution' as droves of visitors are expected to head there to view the solar eclipse. With the solar eclipse taking place between 2:04 p.m. and 4:31 p.m., municipalities across the province are also expected to see heavy traffic, as residents travel to and from popular viewing spots. Despite this, the Ford government continues to stress that the historic phenomenon should not interfere with daily operations in the province

