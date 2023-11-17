Ontario Raises Minimum Wage for Early Childhood Educators

Ontario is increasing the minimum wage for early childhood educators in licensed child-care centres to $23.86 an hour next year, in an effort to address shortages and support the growth of the national $10-a-day program. This wage increase will bring Ontario's starting wages for ECEs to one of the highest in Canada, creating wage parity with educators in kindergarten classrooms.

