Ontario Raises Minimum Wage for Early Childhood Educators

Ontario is increasing the minimum wage of early childhood educators in licensed child-care centres to $23.86 an hour next year, in an effort to address shortages and support the national $10-a-day program. Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced the wage increase as part of the government's child-care workforce strategy, aiming to raise starting wages for ECEs and achieve wage parity with educators in kindergarten classrooms.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Bank of America Raises Minimum Wage to $23 on Way to $25 an HourBank of America Corp. will increase its minimum hourly wage to $23 next month, taking another step toward a goal of paying $25 by 2025, as employers respond to a strong labor market.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

SALTWİRE NETWORK: Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $23 an hour in OctoberBy Lananh Nguyen NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bank of America will boost its minimum hourly wage to $23 in October as it heads toward a goal of raising hourly ...

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more »

KİTCONEWSNOW: Bank of America to raise minimum wage to $23 an hour in OctoberMarket News

Source: KitcoNewsNOW | Read more »

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Bank of America boosts minimum wage to $23, but when will U.S.?Bank of America (BAC) has announced its plans to raise the company's minimum hourly wage to $23 in October. The objective is to achieve a minimum employee wage of $25 by the year 2025. Currently, the federal minimum wage stands at just $7.25, though Senators have proposed a bill that would gradually raise the minimum wage to $11 over the next four years. Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo speaks with Public Policy Professor Betsey Stevenson of the University of Michigan's Ford School to discuss the big difference between federal and corporate minimum wage s, and how factors like inflation could impact wages. 'While legally you can get away with paying somebody $7.25 an hour,' Stevenson says, 'you're gonna have a very hard time finding very many people who are gonna wanna do work for you at $7.25 an hour.' For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: Baidu’s $23 Billion Rally May See Boost on AI Launch: Tech WatchChina’s leading internet search provider Baidu Inc. may get a fresh tailwind from the sooner-than-expected launch of its ChatGPT-like Ernie Bot, reigniting a rally that boosted its market valuation by $23 billion from last year’s trough.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

GLOBEANDMAİL: Canadian Human Rights Tribunal approves $23-billion First Nations child welfare settlementCanadian Human Rights Tribunal approves $23.4-billion settlement for First Nations families harmed by Ottawa’s under-funding of welfare services

Source: globeandmail | Read more »