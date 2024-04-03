Ontario Premier Rejects Calls to Raise Drinking Age or Reduce Alcohol Sales

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he will not consider raising the drinking age or reducing the number of stores that sell alcohol amid health-related concerns made by the province’s top doctor. “We believe in treating people like adults,” he said at a news conference in Vaughan, Ont. on Wednesday. “You get to go into a retail store, a big box store, and buy a bottle of wine with your steak and maybe a six pack of beer like the rest of the world. That's what we believe in.

” In his annual report, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore recommended the province adopt a “comprehensive alcohol strategy designed to reduce alcohol-related harms.” Part of that strategy included monitoring the impact of the minimum legal drinking age on the health of Ontario residents, specifically in terms of “youth morbidity and mortality.” “Alcohol is the most widely used substance in Ontario,” the report says, noting that alcohol consumption was also significantly higher during the pandemi

