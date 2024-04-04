Ontario Premier Promises New Hospital in Durham Region

Ontario Premier Doug Ford repeated a promise on Wednesday that the province will build a new hospital in Durham Region, but said his government will decide the location. Ford's comments come after an independent panel selected Whitby as the preferred site for a new hospital in January 2022.

