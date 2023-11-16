Ontario Premier Doug Ford's Promise to Improve Math Scores Falls Short

Less than two months after being sworn in as premier in June 2018, Premier Doug Ford stood in the Ontario legislature and decried students’ math scores in the province. In the months and years that followed, the premier and his ministers laid blame on the previous Liberal government and pledged to 'make sure that half of our grade 6 students aren’t failing math.' More than five years later, there has been little improvement in math scores.

In 2019, the government introduced a $200-million four-year math strategy and appointed the first full-time chair to the Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO)

