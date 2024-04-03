Ontario Premier Calls for Reserving Medical School Spots for Local Students

Premier Doug Ford says he wants all spots in Ontario medical schools to be reserved for students from the province. Ford said Wednesday about 18 per cent of students are from foreign countries. "In my opinion, and we will continue working with the ministry, get rid of the 18 per cent," he said at an announcement for a new medical school at York University. "I'm not being mean, but I'm taking care of our students, our kids first.

" Ford then lamented the fact that some kids and parents have said some Ontario students study abroad and then do not return home after they meet someone. "I want 100 per cent of Ontario students going to these universities," he said. His office said later Wednesday that"it's medical seats he wants filled with Ontario students." NDP Leader Marit Stiles criticized Ford for his comment

