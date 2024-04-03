Ontario Premier Calls for Exclusively Ontario Students in Post-Secondary Institutions

Premier Doug Ford expressed his desire to see Ontario post-secondary institutions attended only by students from Ontario. He stated that about 18% of students in the province's colleges and universities are from foreign countries. Ford emphasized the need to prioritize Ontario students and suggested working with the ministry to eliminate the 18% of international students. He also expressed concern about some Ontario students studying abroad and not returning home.

Ford aims for 100% of Ontario students to attend these universities. The province's post-secondary institutions turned to international students after a tuition cut by Ford's government in 2019

