Ontario Power Producer Plans to Increase Output at Gas Plant in Toronto

An Ontario power producer outlined plans on Thursday to increase output at a gas plant in Toronto, but critics say the proposed upgrades aren't needed and energy should be focused on greener alternatives instead. Atura Power, a subsidiary of Ontario Power Generation, operates the Portlands Energy Centre (PEC), a 550-megawatt natural gas electrical generating station near Toronto's waterfront. The plant, operating since 2009, is located on Villiers Island.

On Thursday evening, the company hosted a virtual public consultation meeting about its planned upgrades

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Top Meat Producer JBS Misses Profit Estimates on Eroding Beef MarginsTop meat producer JBS fails to meet profit expectations due to declining beef margins. PE firms face difficulties in China after a $1.5 trillion betting spree. Fake BlackRock fund filing triggers a brief rally in XRP cryptocurrency. Asia's aging soldiers force US allies to widen recruitment drive. Funds linked to Blue Owl and Oaktree sell bonds ahead of CPI release. Argentina's inflation reaches 143% before the election. Brazil launches its first-ever offering of sustainable bonds. Spain's main business group criticizes Premier Sanchez's Catalan amnesty deal. Pepsi is predicted to surpass Coca-Cola's value thanks to snack brands. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys reveal that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are uncomfortably close to being broke. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

AUTONEWSCANADA: Stellantis Plans to Return Ontario Assembly Plants to Three Shifts by 2026Stellantis has announced plans to return its assembly plants in Brampton and Windsor, Ontario , to three shifts by 2026. However, workers in Brampton may be off the job for nearly two years due to a lengthy retooling process. The Windsor Assembly Plant will continue to assemble the Chrysler Pacifica and will also produce the next generation of Dodge muscle cars on the new STLA Large platform.

Source: AutoNewsCanada | Read more »

BNNBLOOMBERG: US Producer Prices Decline, Tencent Profit Beats Estimates, and MoreThis news article covers various topics including the decline in US producer prices, Tencent's profit beating estimates, a US-based financier shutting down its Ethiopian unit, SpaceX discussing spinning off Starlink via IPO, ECB's Centeno expressing concerns over a soft landing in the Euro area, Barclays marketing a dollar AT1 bond, Abu Dhabi's ADQ and Chimera committing billions to a new fund, European gas prices rising, Ethiopia suspending debt service and planning to restructure Eurobond, Ottawa extending the deadline for underused housing tax, surveys showing women being less likely to request a raise or negotiate salary, and the financial stress faced by many Canadians.

Source: BNNBloomberg | Read more »

CTVOTTAWA: Restaurants in Eastern Ontario Promote Pre-Paid Meals for the HungryLocally owned restaurants in eastern Ontario are offering pre-paid meals for those in need. Customers can pre-pay for a meal and then receive it for free by presenting a ticket to the server. This initiative aims to help those struggling with hunger and homelessness.

Source: ctvottawa | Read more »

CBCNEWS: Job Postings in Ontario to Include SalariesThe Ontario government is bringing in new labour laws that among other changes will force employers to disclose salary information in job postings — a move employment experts say is good for job seekers and employers alike.

Source: CBCNews | Read more »

FİNANCİALPOST: Top Performers on TSX: Ballard Power Systems and Vancouver-based MinerB.C.-based Ballard Power Systems Inc. and Vancouver-based miner are among the top performers on the TSX. Investors are pushing up shares of interest-rate sensitive stocks after U.S. data showed inflation cooling.

Source: financialpost | Read more »