Ontario nurse practitioners providing medically assisted deaths not getting paid

For the past year, Ellen Gretsinger, a nurse practitioner in Ontario's Niagara region, has been providing patients with medically assisted deaths — and not getting paid for it. She has a full-time nursing job and a side gig offering virtual care, and in the evenings and on weekends, assesses patients for medical assistance in dying — known as MAID — and delivers the procedure.

Like many provinces, Ontario does not have a mechanism for nurse practitioners to take on independent work and be paid for it, like a fee-for-service structure often in place for doctors. And demand for MAID is growing across the country. So Gretsinger does the work for free. She believes in it, especially after watching her mother suffer before she died of cancer





CP24 » / 🏆 23. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ontario asks court to prevent Ottawa from intervening on Highway 413, Ontario PlaceOntario is asking the courts to officially declare the vast majority of the Impact Assessment Act to be of no force and effect

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Ontario asks court to prevent feds from 'holding up' Highway 413, Ontario PlaceDoug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario holds a press conference at Queens Park in Toronto Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023.

Source: CBCToronto - 🏆 25. / 60,984 Read more »

Sudbury paramedics among those honoured by Governor GeneralParamedics from across Ontario honoured for their exemplary service including several from Northern Ontario

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89,32 Read more »

Ontario neck guard maker says demand surged after hockey player’s deathA Hamilton, Ont., manufacturer says his kids taking up hockey motivated his efforts to beef up neck protection back in the early 2000s.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 26. / 60,984 Read more »

Ontario Place redevelopment target of new auditor general probeThe office of Ontario’s auditor general has confirmed it is looking into the provincial government’s controversial plans to redevelop Ontario Place and move the Ontario Science Centre to the waterfront.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 8. / 83,72 Read more »

Auditor general conducting Ontario Place, science centre auditsTORONTO — Ontario's auditor general's office says it is conducting audits on the Ontario Place and the Ontario Science Centre.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89,32 Read more »