Ontario Ministry of Transportation warns of potential assumption of Toronto light rail lines

Ontario Ministry of Transportation officials say in internal government documents that the province might have to assume operations of two light rail lines in Toronto. The warning is contained in a transition binder for Prabmeet Sarkaria, who took over as minister in early September, and was obtained through a freedom-of-information request by The Canadian Press.

Documents prepared for him say city council is considering the “indefinite deferral” of both the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch West LRTs, as the city faces a budget shortfall, and that the province may have to consider assuming operations of both lines. The Toronto Transit Commission’s 2023 budget report to the TTC board estimates an annual net operating cost for both lines of $106 million. All major construction on the Finch West LRT is expected to be complete by the end of the year, while the Eglinton Crosstown is facing significant delays, with no confirmed opening date

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SUDBURYDOTCOM: Ontario may have to operate two Toronto LRTs amid city budget crunch: documentsTORONTO — Ontario Ministry of Transportation officials say in internal government documents that the province might have to assume operations of two light rail lines in Toronto.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

SOOTODAY: Ontario may have to operate two Toronto LRTs amid city budget crunch: documentsTORONTO — Ontario Ministry of Transportation officials say in internal government documents that the province might have to assume operations of two light rail lines in Toronto.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

CP24: Ontario may have to operate Eglinton Crosstown LRT amid Toronto’s financesThe Doug Ford government is facing the possibility of having to operate two major transit lines in Toronto if no further funding arrangements can be made.

Source: CP24 | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: 2 MTO workers seriously injured in Highway 400 collision in AuroraTwo workers with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) have serious injuries after being hit by the driver of a vehicle early Sunday morning in Aurora.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

CTVTORONTO: 2 MTO workers seriously injured in Highway 400 collision in BradfordTwo workers with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) have serious injuries after being hit by the driver of a vehicle early Sunday morning in Bradford.

Source: CTVToronto | Read more »

CP24: 2 MTO worker seriously injured in Highway 400 crashTwo workers with the Ontario Ministry of Transportation (MTO) have serious injuries after being hit by the driver of a vehicle early Sunday morning in Bradford.

Source: CP24 | Read more »