Ontario Man Convicted of Triple Murder Dies in Prison

An Ontario man convicted of murdering three women in Renfrew County has died in prison of natural causes. Basil Borutski died on March 28 at Millhaven Institution in Ontario where he was serving a 70-year sentence for first and second-degree murder.

Borutski was convicted in 2017 for the murders of Anastasia Kuzyk, Nathalie Warmerdam, and Carol Culleton. The case led to a public inquiry on intimate partner violence in rural communities and the handling of high-risk offenders on probation.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



timescolonist / 🏆 15. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man convicted of murder in 2015 deaths of three eastern Ontario women dies in prisonThe Correctional Service Canada says Basil Borutski died March 28 at Millhaven Institution in Ontario where he was serving at least a 70-year sentence for first and second-degree murder

Source: globebusiness - 🏆 31. / 66 Read more »

Man convicted of murder in 2015 deaths of three eastern Ontario women dies in prisonOTTAWA — An Ontario man convicted of murdering three women in Renfrew County has died in prison of what officials say were natural causes.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Man convicted of murder in 2015 deaths of three eastern Ontario women dies in prisonOTTAWA — An Ontario man convicted of murdering three women in Renfrew County has died in prison of what officials say were natural causes.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Man convicted of murder in 2015 deaths of three eastern Ontario women dies in prisonOTTAWA — An Ontario man convicted of murdering three women in Renfrew County has died in prison of what officials say were natural causes.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »

Let’s triple wind and solar in OntarioA lot has changed in the last decade when it comes to renewable energy.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Ontario deficit will triple as economy weakens, 2024 budget showsBonnie Crombie, the Ontario Liberal Party Leader, said the government's 'bad decisions' around Bill 124, among other fiscal management missteps, left it with 'no margin for error.'

Source: CBC - 🏆 32. / 63 Read more »