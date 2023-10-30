Ontario lowering age for regular breast cancer screenings to 40

Jones is set to make the announcement later today and says the expansion will mean an additional 130,000 mammograms are completed in the province each year.from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force earlier this year that said screenings in that country should start at 40 instead of 50, because evidence suggests that would have a moderate benefit in reducing deaths.

People can already get regular mammograms and breast MRIs between the ages of 30 and 69 if they qualify as high risk, such as those with a family history of breast cancer or people who carry certain genes known to increase the risk of breast cancer.

"Nearly 12,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year, and we know early detection and increased access to care saves lives," Jones said in a statement. "Research shows that early detection of breast cancer results in less aggressive therapy and reduced mortality rates -- this announcement will save lives." headtopics.com

Ontario Government Encourages Vaccinations for Respiratory Illness SeasonHealth Minister Sylvia Jones urges people to stay safe and healthy by getting up-to-date on their vaccinations. Flu shots and the latest COVID-19 vaccine are available at local pharmacies, public health units, and primary health care providers across Ontario. Receiving both vaccines simultaneously is deemed safe and convenient. New COVID-19 vaccines targeting the XBB variant have been approved by Health Canada. Individuals aged six months and older can receive their new COVID-19 dose if six months have passed since their last vaccine or confirmed infection. Read more ⮕

